Published: 7:18 PM July 5, 2021

It has been another great couple of weeks on the fishing front with many local anglers reporting great catches.

Simon Irvine and Paul Marriot headed up north to the Trent in search of Barbel and were both rewarded on an evening session with Simon bagging a great 13lb 8oz Barbel and Paul following up with a smaller one of 7lb just as he was packing up.

All fish caught on Dynamites Krill and Shrimp hook baits with small PVA bags of pellet.

Shop owner Mickey Bartlett has had a night out targeting the bream on the St Ives Lakes Fishery with great success landing four to 7lb 8oz and losing a few others.

Using the method feeder with Dynamites Halibut Method Mix and Stickybaits Krill Dumbell wafters for hook baits it did not take long to get a few fish feeding. Spodding trout pellet at 50 yards range kept the bites coming.

