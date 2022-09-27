Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Rovers narrowly beaten while Godmanchester win again over weekend

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:16 AM September 27, 2022
Updated: 12:09 PM September 27, 2022
St Neots Town manager Pete Gill

St Neots Town manager Pete Gill. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There were mixed fortunes for St Neots Town, Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers over the weekend.

St Neots were without a league fixture this weekend and instead played a friendly against Grantham Town.

The spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw as St Neots, who sit in 17th in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, host Sporting Khalsa this Saturday, 3pm.

Josh Marshall looked to have given Eynesbury Rovers a route to the FA Vase first round proper at Wisbech Town.

The visitors were pulled back in the second half by Chris Assombalonga, before Wisbech scraped through on penalties.

Rovers go to Rothwell Corinthians in the United Counties League Premier Division South on Saturday, 3pm.

Godmanchester Rovers made it five games unbeaten in all competitions after a Marley Edwards strike earned a 1-0 FA Vase win over Walsham Le Willows.

Edwards' side, who face Langford in the Hinchingbrooke Cup tonight, host Desborough Town at Bearscroft Lane in the league on Saturday, 3pm.

