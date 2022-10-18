Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Spoils shared in clash of the Rovers as Huntingdon triumph

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:58 AM October 18, 2022
See our roundup of the football matches played across Huntingdonshire, including Godmanchester Rovers, Huntingdon Town.

See our roundup of the football matches played across Huntingdonshire, including Godmanchester Rovers, Huntingdon Town and more. - Credit: Duncan Lamont

Godmanchester Rovers and Eynesbury Rovers shared the spoils whilst Huntingdon Town FC triumphed at the weekend.

Eynesbury made the short 13-mile trip to Godmanchester on October 15 in a clash of the Rovers for a United Counties League Premier Division South match.

Both sides played out a competitive 2-2 draw, with Lewis Lynn and Ben Farrell grabbing the goals for the visitors.

The result means both sides remain in the bottom half of the table, with Godmanchester without a league win in their last four fixtures and Eynesbury only one point behind.

Huntingdon Town earned a 2-0 win against AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

Kelton Stringer put Huntingdon ahead, but they had to wait until the fifth minute of added time to secure the three points and maintain their unbeaten home record.

Huntingdon face off against Eynesbury in the Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-finals tonight, and will be joined in the same round by Godmanchester.

Football
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
Godmanchester News

