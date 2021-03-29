Hunts FA encouraging nominations to show 'positive difference' made by grassroots football

Published: 1:11 PM March 29, 2021

Nominations are open for the 2021 Grassroots Football Awards. - Credit: HUNTS FA

Nominations for a national awards ceremony to honour the "people who make a positive difference" in grassroots football are open - and Hunts FA is encouraging clubs and individuals to get involved.

The Grassroots Football Awards is the FA's way to "celebrate the fantastic individuals who put their heart and soul into the grassroots game across England and say a huge thank you to the incredible volunteers who inspire us all.

"This season our grassroots volunteers have adapted to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They responded quickly to make football happen when they could and when they couldn’t play they kept players, volunteers and the wider community connected off the pitch.

"They demonstrated the true power of football."

The awards are split into categories and anybody can be nominated via an online portal.

Each county FA will select a local winner for each group and they will form a shortlist for the national winners.

The categories are: club of the year, coach of the year for both adults and youth, best project, rising star, best match official, league of the year, top grounds team and volunteer of the year.

There is also the spirit of grassroots football award.

To nominate go to www.thefa.com/get-involved/grassroots-football-awards