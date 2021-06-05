Lincolnshire beaten twice but Hunts boys find Suffolk in great form
- Credit: HUNTS CRICKET
Huntingdonshire's U13 boys enjoyed a mixed bag of results in their latest round of T20 games.
They started with two fine victories at Upwood Cricket Club against Lincolnshire.
Game one was taken by eight runs after Hunts had posted 79-3 in the first innings, Luke Lowton hitting 23 and Elliot Rattcliff getting 16.
In reply Lincolnshire were all out for 71 with two balls remaining.
There were two wickets each for Edward Parncutt (2-8), George Buckle (2-9), Tobias Snape - (2-9) and skipper Jacob Milner (2-15).
Game two saw the visitors win the toss again but this time elect to bat first.
They made 77-6 in their allotted overs but Hunts roared to victory by five wickets in the 15th over.
Adithya Pillai led the bowling with this time with 3-9 while Buckle added another two wickets. Milner (24*) and Bertie Thackray (12*) took Hunts across the line.
There wasn't so much joy though when Hunts returned to Upwood to take on Suffolk.
The visitors thumped a mammoth 204-7 in 40 overs while the home side could manage just 61 in reply.
Snape and Sam Andrew took two wickets each while Thackray's 20 was the top score.