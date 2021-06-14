Buckle hits half-century but Hunts boys fall to Northants defeat

Published: 3:40 PM June 14, 2021

George Buckle hit 58 not out for Hunts Cricket U13 boys wasn't enough in their match with Northants. - Credit: HUNTS CRICKET

A fine half-century from George Buckle wasn't enough as Hunts Cricket's U13 side fell to defeat against Northants.

Played at Corby, the hosts won the toss in the 40-over game and made 221-8 although there was still plenty to please the Huntingdonshire players and staff with the bowling.

Sam Andrew's eight over yielded 2-37 while Tobias Snape gave himself a chance of a hat-trick as he took 2-24 in his eight overs.

Buckle then showed his ability with the bat and he had good support for a time from Elliot Rattcliff, who managed 15.

However, they were always behind the run-rate and despite still have five wickets in hand, Buckle and Hunts eventually ran out of overs, finishing on 161-5.

Huntingdonshire women also suffered a defeat, going down by 243 runs at home to Hertfordshire in the East of England Women's County Championship.

The visitors to Ramsey batted first and made 342-7, Sophie Lawrence and Fiona Plumb getting three wickets each, but Katherine Speed's 23 was the top score in the reply for Hunts.