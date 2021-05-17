News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hunts youngsters simply enjoying playing cricket again

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:10 AM May 17, 2021   
The Hunts U13 boys' cricket team

The Hunts U13 boys' cricket team. - Credit: HUNTS CRICKET

Huntingdonshire's young cricketers have finally kicked off their season with a couple of T20 matches.

The U13 boys' side took on London Schools at St Ives and although both games ended in defeat, there were plenty of positives to take from each contest, both individually and as a team.

The first game saw Hunts win the toss and elected to field first.

They held London to 157-4 in their 20 overs, the highlights being 3-33 for Sam Andrew and a hugely economical 0-14 in four overs from county debutant, Binuk Tillekeratne.

But despite 20 for Kian Rice and 12 from skipper Jacob Milner, Hunts fell 89 runs short.

The second game was much closer with Hunts electing to bat first this time after again winning the toss.

They made 101 with George Buckle scoring a wonderful 41 not out.

And they made London work hard in reply, with the six-wicket win only coming in the 17th over.

The bowling highlights saw Andrew take 2-8 while Milner claimed 1-31.

Cricket
Huntingdon News

Logo Icon
