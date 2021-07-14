News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Hunts County bowls team ready to make history in Adams Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM July 14, 2021   
Hunts County bowls team

Hunts County bowls team face Norfolk in St Ives in the area final of the Adams Trophy. - Credit: HUNTS COUNTY BOWLS

Huntingdonshire's county bowls team are preparing for a huge game in a revamped version of an annual competition.

The Sothern Region Adams Trophy is normally run in a league format but this year the national body has opted for a knockout system instead.

It means Hunts will host Norfolk at St Ives on Saturday in the area final.

Northants were seen off 195-145 in the opening game, Hunts winning on five of the six rinks with the clubs of Buckden, Sawtry, Papworth, Eynesbury and St Ives all represented.

Team manager Richard Stevens will be without a couple of players for the area final but he believes they have a "wonderful opportunity this year" to reach the national final for the first time in their history.

He said: "Norfolk will be a tough side to beat but we have the players in the team who are more than capable of winning on Saturday.

"It would be a great achievement for us to qualify as we are one of the smallest counties who enter and we are all really looking forward to it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash
  2. 2 Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays
  3. 3 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  1. 4 New 'exhilarating’ inflatable water park at Grafham Water is now open
  2. 5 Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries
  3. 6 Flood damage bill to businesses in St Ives hits £3m
  4. 7 Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks
  5. 8 Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
  6. 9 Rugby club holding events to raise awareness about mental health
  7. 10 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home

All supporters are welcome.

Bowls
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Cambs following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Williams has been jailed after he carried out violent assaults in Huntingdon.

Jail for man who carried out violent attacks in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus