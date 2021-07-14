Hunts County bowls team ready to make history in Adams Trophy

Published: 7:45 AM July 14, 2021

Hunts County bowls team face Norfolk in St Ives in the area final of the Adams Trophy. - Credit: HUNTS COUNTY BOWLS

Huntingdonshire's county bowls team are preparing for a huge game in a revamped version of an annual competition.

The Sothern Region Adams Trophy is normally run in a league format but this year the national body has opted for a knockout system instead.

It means Hunts will host Norfolk at St Ives on Saturday in the area final.

Northants were seen off 195-145 in the opening game, Hunts winning on five of the six rinks with the clubs of Buckden, Sawtry, Papworth, Eynesbury and St Ives all represented.

Team manager Richard Stevens will be without a couple of players for the area final but he believes they have a "wonderful opportunity this year" to reach the national final for the first time in their history.

He said: "Norfolk will be a tough side to beat but we have the players in the team who are more than capable of winning on Saturday.

"It would be a great achievement for us to qualify as we are one of the smallest counties who enter and we are all really looking forward to it."

All supporters are welcome.