Hunts County bowls team ready to make history in Adams Trophy
- Credit: HUNTS COUNTY BOWLS
Huntingdonshire's county bowls team are preparing for a huge game in a revamped version of an annual competition.
The Sothern Region Adams Trophy is normally run in a league format but this year the national body has opted for a knockout system instead.
It means Hunts will host Norfolk at St Ives on Saturday in the area final.
Northants were seen off 195-145 in the opening game, Hunts winning on five of the six rinks with the clubs of Buckden, Sawtry, Papworth, Eynesbury and St Ives all represented.
Team manager Richard Stevens will be without a couple of players for the area final but he believes they have a "wonderful opportunity this year" to reach the national final for the first time in their history.
He said: "Norfolk will be a tough side to beat but we have the players in the team who are more than capable of winning on Saturday.
"It would be a great achievement for us to qualify as we are one of the smallest counties who enter and we are all really looking forward to it."
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash
- 2 Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays
- 3 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 4 New 'exhilarating’ inflatable water park at Grafham Water is now open
- 5 Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries
- 6 Flood damage bill to businesses in St Ives hits £3m
- 7 Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks
- 8 Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
- 9 Rugby club holding events to raise awareness about mental health
- 10 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
All supporters are welcome.