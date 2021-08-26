Huntingdonshire Bowls delighted with historic Adams Trophy success
- Credit: HUNTS BOWLS
Huntingdonshire Bowls made history as they lifted the Adams Trophy for the first time.
The final of the national event was held in Skegness with Lincolnshire the opposition and after coming out on top in four of the six rinks, they lifted the trophy with a 177-149 success.
There was great support from the small county throughout the 31-end contest, with county presidents Richard and Patsy Coles in their number to congratulate the squad at the end and join in the celebrations.
Hunts EBF and EWBF county presidents Richard and Patsy Coles were there to congratulate the team on their success, with Richard calling it "a great start to national finals week".
Team manager Richard Stevens said: "The whole squad have been terrific all season and all 20 players involved deserved this victory.
"Taking the managers job on five years ago, my target was to qualify in the final but to win it is beyond all my dreams."
