News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Huntingdonshire Bowls delighted with historic Adams Trophy success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:41 PM August 26, 2021   
The successful Huntingdonshire side who won the Adams Trophy for the first time.

The successful Huntingdonshire side who won the Adams Trophy for the first time. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Huntingdonshire Bowls made history as they lifted the Adams Trophy for the first time.

The final of the national event was held in Skegness with Lincolnshire the opposition and after coming out on top in four of the six rinks, they lifted the trophy with a 177-149 success.

The successful Huntingdonshire side who won the Adams Trophy for the first time.

The successful Huntingdonshire side who won the Adams Trophy for the first time. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

There was great support from the small county throughout the 31-end contest, with county presidents Richard and Patsy Coles in their number to congratulate the squad at the end and join in the celebrations.

Huntingdonshire Bowls celebrate their win in the Adams Trophy.

Huntingdonshire Bowls celebrate their win in the Adams Trophy. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Hunts EBF and EWBF county presidents Richard and Patsy Coles were there to congratulate the team on their success, with Richard calling it "a great start to national finals week".

Hunts county president Richard Coles with team manager Richard Stevens.

Hunts county president Richard Coles with team manager Richard Stevens. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Team manager Richard Stevens said: "The whole squad have been terrific all season and all 20 players involved deserved this victory.

"Taking the managers job on five years ago, my target was to qualify in the final but to win it is beyond all my dreams." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
  2. 2 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
  3. 3 Dealer jailed for running 'Pablo' drugs line for 10 months
  1. 4 Urgent need for food and clothing for Afghan refugees
  2. 5 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Lone cashier held at gunpoint given paid leave and support of employers
  4. 7 Letter of the Week: 'Incinerator plans are very worrying'
  5. 8 Rail timetable change means loss of fast train
  6. 9 Almost 10,000 responses to East West Rail survey
  7. 10 Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village
Bowls
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eddie Ransome

Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £150,000

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Applegreen service station

Cambs Live

Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon