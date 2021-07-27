Ramsey Bowls Club delighted with success in hosting county finals

Published: 6:15 AM July 27, 2021

Joseph Stevens and Mac May of Buckden Bowls Club won the U25 pairs and were presented with their prizes by Hunts Bowls president Richard Coles and deputy Trevor Dighton. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Ramsey Bowls Club were left proud and honoured after hosting the English Bowls Federation finals.

The event saw the county's finest bowlers battle it out for the honour of representing Huntingdonshire at the national finals in Skegness.

Officials at the Hunts Bowls finals day at Ramsey Bowls Club. - Credit: RAMSEY BC

Ramsey can also lay claim to the fact they have the two presidents of the county in the shape of Patsy and Richard Coles and to make life even sweeter for the club, the pair beat Gordon Phillips and Jane Baldwin of St Ives 21-17 to win the mixed pairs and reach the finals.

That was one of five finals for Patsy Coles and she also came out on top in the two-wood singles.

The ones that she lost were the Ladies four-bowl singles, won by Sophie Purell of St Ives, the ladies champion of champion singles which Nicky Hastings of Hemingford claimed, and the ladies' pair with Linda Levi.

Janet Chapman and Barbara Clutterbuck of Hemingford won that.

Other finalists from the hosts were Gill Willis in the secretaries singles, beaten by Brampton's Sabrina Parnell, and David Stewart Cup winner Alison McCormick.

Bowlers at the Hunts finals day at Ramsey Bowls Club. - Credit: RAMSEY BC

A spokesman for the Ramsey club said: "We run a successful volunteer programme that works alongside other staff and our members were on duty to help keep all players and spectators fed and watered during the long hot day.

"Prizes were duly presented by Patsy, Richard and other federation members and everyone agreed the day was a resounding success, rounding off a truly memorable year in office for the Coles.

"Many thanks to all who were involved in running this great event."

Other winners were Sawtry's Kevin and James Bowers with Karen Leader who beat the Somersham trio of Andy and Sandra Jakes plus Ian Swannell 21-14 in the mixed rinks final, and Joe Randall of Brampton who defeated Huntingdon's Sam Brugnoli 21-18 in the men's four-bowl singles.

Brugnoli did win one title as he took the U25 men's singles while Jorja Jackson of Needingworth claimed the U25 ladies' and Joseph Stevens and Mac May of Buckden the U25 open pairs.

Brampton won both of the pairs, Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey in the ladies and Joe Randall and Ross Martin for the men, while the senior pairs title belonged to Houghton & Wyton duo Andy Foad and Dave Benefield who triumphed 17-16 after three shots on the final end.

Brampton had a great day and the other winners from the High Street-based club were Ed Elmore, Nicky Brett and Tom Swannell (men's two-bowl) and Chloe Brett, Rebecca Moorbey and Sabrina Parnell who won both the ladies' three-bowl and ladies' two-bowl.

Patsy Coles, Hunts ladies' president, Janet Chapman of Hemingford who won the ladies two-bowl singles, Hunts men's president Richard Coles, Harry Ward of Papworth, men's two-bowl singles winner, and Trevor Dighton, deputy men's president. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Papworth too enjoyed success with Harry Ward (men's two-bowl singles), Eric Baker (men's champion of champions singles) and Baker Richard Fisher and Colin Bates (men's three-bowl).

The mixed pairs belonged to Kevin Bowers and Karen Leader of Sawtry while the ladies' two-bowl singles was Janet Chapman of Hemingford.

The men's senior singles went to Albie Corn of Buckden with the men's secretary singles being claimed by Ken Martin of Hemingford.