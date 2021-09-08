News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Close but no cigars for Huntingdonshire bowlers at English finals

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:45 PM September 8, 2021   
There were some close calls but ultimately no joy for Huntingdonshire bowlers at the English Bowling Federation finals

There were some close calls but ultimately no joy for Huntingdonshire bowlers at the English Bowling Federation finals in Skegness. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Huntingdonshire had plenty of finalists at the English Bowling Federation National Finals but they couldn't come away with a precious victory.

Brampton's Sabrina Purnell reached the last game of the secretaries singles after victories over Durham, Northumberland and Nottinghamshire.

However, she lost in the final to Cleveland 21-16.

Cleveland repeated the victory in the senior singles as Albie Corn (Buckden) went down by just one shot, 21-20.

Nottinghamshire too were a bit of a nemesis in both the champion of champions singles, first beating Nicky Hastings of Hemmingford 21-10 and then handing Papworth's Eric Baker a runners-up medal with a 21-18 loss.

In the secretaries singles Ken Martin of Hemingford fell at the final hurdle to Norfolk.

There were some semi-finalists too.

Joe Randall of Brampton lost 21-20 to Northumberland in the four-bowl singles while Huntingdon's Sam Brugnoli went down 21-19 to Suffolk on a measure in the U25 singles.

Andy Foad and Dave Benefield of Houghton & Wyton were making their debut at the showcase event but couldn't mark the occasion with a victory as they lost 20-12 to Humberside.

