Close but no cigars for Huntingdonshire bowlers at English finals
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Huntingdonshire had plenty of finalists at the English Bowling Federation National Finals but they couldn't come away with a precious victory.
Brampton's Sabrina Purnell reached the last game of the secretaries singles after victories over Durham, Northumberland and Nottinghamshire.
However, she lost in the final to Cleveland 21-16.
Cleveland repeated the victory in the senior singles as Albie Corn (Buckden) went down by just one shot, 21-20.
Nottinghamshire too were a bit of a nemesis in both the champion of champions singles, first beating Nicky Hastings of Hemmingford 21-10 and then handing Papworth's Eric Baker a runners-up medal with a 21-18 loss.
In the secretaries singles Ken Martin of Hemingford fell at the final hurdle to Norfolk.
There were some semi-finalists too.
Most Read
- 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 3 Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
- 4 Pigeon poo causing health hazard according to supermarket
- 5 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’
- 6 Huntingdonshire ranked among UK's fastest-growing property markets
- 7 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle
- 8 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
- 9 Wanted BMW driver arrested in Spaldwick
- 10 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
Joe Randall of Brampton lost 21-20 to Northumberland in the four-bowl singles while Huntingdon's Sam Brugnoli went down 21-19 to Suffolk on a measure in the U25 singles.
Andy Foad and Dave Benefield of Houghton & Wyton were making their debut at the showcase event but couldn't mark the occasion with a victory as they lost 20-12 to Humberside.