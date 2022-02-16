Club records tumble indoors and out for Huntingdonshire athletes

It was a busy weekend for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club with indoor action on the track taking centre stage.

The Eastern Counties Indoor Championships was held at Lee Valley with the star of the show being Eliza Mardon.

She won the U17 800m in a time of two minutes 26.74 seconds, beating her indoor PB by almost seven seconds.

Sophie Bambridge meanwhile claimed silver in the U20 long jump, jumping 5.14 metres to eclipse the previous club record of 4.94.

There was also silver for Tom Waterworth in the U17 1500m in a time of 4:13.25 and bronze for Lizzy Harrison in the U20 200m.

Ayo Opaleye was at the England Athletics Championships in Sheffield and finished seventh in the U20 triple jump, breaking the club record in qualifying.

Joey Croft continued his fine form in the US, the 21-year-old McNeese State University student in Louisiana winning his mile race in Birmingham, Alabama, breaking the club indoor record by almost five seconds.

There was still some hardy folk braving the elements and they too set some club records.





Dave Hudson finished second at the Stamford Striders St Valentine's 30k, his time of 1:43:59 the new number one for senior and veteran men, the first of which has stood since 1983.

Shelly Duffy meanwhile clocked 1:08:04 over 10 miles at Draycote Water in Warwickshire to beat her own veteran women's record, set last year, by half a minute.