Hunts Athletics Club close in on Frostbite League title after fifth straight win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:33 PM February 7, 2022
Huntingdonshire Athletic Club seniors closed in on the Frostbite League title after a fifth win in five events.

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club's domination of the Frostbite Cross Country League continued in the penultimate round.

Held at Bourne Woods in Lincolnshire, the senior team made it five from five with Dave Hudson's individual success in front of the 303-strong field his third in the league this season.

James Orrell (fifth), Darren Matthews (ninth), Tim Jones (10th), Ty Farrer (11th), Simon Bowman (12th) and Steve Church (23rd) closed out the men's scorers.

Ieva Klavina achieved her highest-ever placing coming 35th overall, and second female, as did Shelley Duffy in 45th and fifth woman.

The club's third scorer Eleanor Smith finished just inside the top 100 and 12th woman.

The final round take place at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon on March 13 with AC only needed to finish 11th to take the the title.

The junior side was depleted slightly by the previous day's Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships but they still managed to finish second and maintain their overall lead.

Bill Crowther was the first boy to finish in ninth while Cara Still was 27th and fourth girl.

The schools' championship saw Noah Scott-Donkin finish third in the junior boys', Aedan Lydon eighth in the inter boys' and Dylan Tomaselli 12th in the senior boys' race.

Joe Croft of Hunts Athletics Club in action for his Tennessee university.

Joe Croft broke a club record in Louisiana.

The 21-year-old, a student at McNeese State in Tennessee, ran eight minutes 22.84 seconds over 3,000m to beat the old time of Ian Gartside, set in 1971, by a little more than six seconds.

