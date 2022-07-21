International silver for Hunts Athletics Club's Willow Bedding

Willow Bedding of Hunts Athletics Club was second in the hammer at an English Schools International. - Credit: HUNTS AC

There was more high-profile success for a Huntingdonshire Athletics Club youngster.

Willow Bedding was competing in her first international for English Schools in Belfast against Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish counterparts.

And her throw of 50.30m was enough to give her second place in the hammer.

Elsewhere the club beat Cambridge & Coleridge by six points to win the Southern Athletics League meet at Cambridge.

With one meeting left, at St Ives, Hunts sit top of the table.

Among their results were three club records, two of them for Ieva Klavina in the 1500m and 3,000m.

Sandra Pedley got the third in the pole vault.

A M40 club record came at the Milton Keynes 5,000m PB special event, Dave Hudson clocking 15 minutes 24.76 seconds which beat his previous best set earlier this year.





Sophie Bambridge managed a PB and gold in the U20W long jump at the South of England Inter-Counties Championships.

Esme Lydon, 11, won the junior parkrun at Jubilee Park in a time of 7:23 which was yet another club record, beating the 7:41 of Freya Harris.