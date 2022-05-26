Superb start for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club in opening Southern League fixture

Part of the Hunts Athletic Club team that won round one of the Southern Athletics League. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS

The first Southern Athletics League track & field meeting of the season brought plenty of smiles for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club.

Held at Cambridge University, the club raced superbly to record their first win away from home since joining the league in 2012 and the first win of any kind since 2017.

They finished with 357 points, a huge 136 clear of Cambridge & Coleridge in second with Colchester Harriers placing third on 155.

West Suffolk/St Edmund Pacers, Braintree & District and West Norfolk made up the remaining teams.

Hunts AC claimed a total of 32 victories across both individual and relay events and there were some notable successes among them.

There were also two club records set and another equalled.

Ieva Klavina broke the club's veteran women's best over 3,000m with a time of 11 minutes 11.3 seconds, beating Carol Hargreaves previous time of 11:13.2 set in 2005.

Dave Hudson is the second new record holder after his 15:34.0 placed him second in the 5,000m, demolishing the previous veteran best, Dave Connell's 16:26.6, set in 2015.

A third club record was equalled. Sandra Pedley pole vaulted 2.10m in the veteran women's category.

Lola Fletcher (right) of Hunts Athletics Club on her way to victory in the 1500m. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS

Fifteen-year-old Lola Fletcher set a PB on her way to victory in the 1500m, one of two wins for her, and father and son, Yinka and Ayo Opaleye won the A and B string triple jump events.

The club's marathon record holder, Lucy Mapp, claimed 46.5 points herself after taking part in nine events.