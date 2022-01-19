News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Hunts athletes red hot again at the latest Frostbite League fixture

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:26 PM January 19, 2022
Moria Howard of Hunts AC won bronze in the Southern Counties U17 Women's indoor triple jump championship.

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club seniors maintained their perfect run as they won the latest Frostbite League five-mile cross country team race.

Round four was held at March and it became the fourth win for the club.

Dave Hudson led the 357-strong field home, his second win of the season, and Martin Amos and James Orrell completed a clean sweep of the podium places.

The other scorers were James Uff (ninth), Ty Farrer (10th), Simon Bowman (11th) and Darren Matthews (12th).

They even had Tim Jones in 13th as a non-scorer.

The three Hunts AC women scorers were no less spectacular with Lucy Mapp winning the fourth race in a row, finishing 25th overall.

Ieva Klavina was third woman and Shelley Duffy fifth.

The junior race saw Tom Waterworth win for the first time with Aaron Hawkins three seconds adrift.  Noah Scott-Donkin closed out the boys' scoring in fourth.

For the second time this season, Lola Fletcher finished as first girl with Cara Still picking up the final scoring position in sixth.

They also won the round and lead overall.

Elsewhere Moria Howard of Hunts AC won the bronze medal in the Southern Counties U17 Women's indoor triple jump championship with a jump of 10.53m.

