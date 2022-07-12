Good day out for Hunts athletes at schools' championship

Willow Bedding of Hunts AC with her English Schools medal and international vest. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS CLUB

Hunts Athletics Club had a good squad at the English Schools Track & Field Championships in Manchester - with a number of standout results.

Ayo Opaleye of Hunts AC. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS CLUB

Ayo Opaleye sent a senior and U20 club record in the triple jump with a leap of 14.79 metres.

The previous senior best was set 27 years ago by Martin Rossiter.

That gave him the silver medal and moved him to fifth in the U20 national rankings.

Willow Bedding also picked up a second place in the intermediate girls' hammer with a distance of 51.01m, just 11cm off gold.

Elsewhere there was PB for Noah Scott-Donkin in the junior boys' 1500m with a time of 4:08.10.

That came after setting a PB in the heat and means he has smashed the time of 4:47.70 which he started the season with.

Jason Bogle won his heat but could only managed seventh in the final with Dominic Pauley had to contend with the after effects of COVID-19 but still managed ninth in the intermediate boys' 1500m steeplechase.





Moira Howard also competed in the intermediate girls' triple jump and lies 24th in the U17 national rankings.