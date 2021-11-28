Huntingdonshire Athletics Club dominate Eastern Counties Cross-country Championship

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club picked up a treasure trove of medals after a successful Eastern Counties Cross-country Championships at Cambridge.

Competing against runners from across the east of the country, they won 16 in total, five of them gold, and topped the medal table ahead of St Edmunds Pacers.

The last time the event was held in 2019, Hunts AC managed six medals, none of them gold.

Hunts Athletics Club's gold-medal winning senior women's team: Amelia Darnell, Lucy Mapp, Shelley Duffy. - Credit: HUNTS AC

James Orrell took the individual prize in the U20 men's category, with his team-mates also claiming the team gold, and there was more top-step podium success for the U13 boys', the U17 men and the senior women's squads.

Hunts Athletics Club's gold-medal winning U13 boys' team: Thomas Richards, Nathaniel Clifford, Oliver Albone. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Individual silvers went to Tom Richards (U13 boys'), Aedan Lydon (U17 men), Oliver Mills (U20 men), Lucy Mapp (senior women) and Shelley Duffy (W35).

Hunts Athletics Club's gold-medal winning U17 men's team: Joseph Reindel, Jacob Preston, Aedan Lyden. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Gemma Sandells (W35), Rod McKee (M50) and Derek Darnell (M60+) got bronzes.

Hayley Bond and Jared Taylor were the first of the Riverside Runners to finish the St Neots Half Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

One week earlier, the return of the St Neots Half Marathon saw many Riverside Runners obtain personal best times.

Jared Taylor was first home for Riverside in 19th place overall while Hayley Bond was their first female.