Medal rush and stunning times for Hunts Athletics Club at county championships

Ayo and sister Anjola Opaleye, together with dad and Hunts AC coach Yinka, won three county titles between them. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club enjoyed a stellar time at the Cambridgeshire County Championships.

Held at the Wilberforce Road Sports Ground in Cambridge, the club returned with a litter of medals and fast times, including two county championship best performances and two club records.

Tom Waterworth broke the 43-year-old U17 800m best time at the event, winning in one minute 56.8 seconds, also a personal best, to move sixth in the national rankings.

Willow Bedding of Hunts Ad won county gold in discus and hammer. - Credit: HUNTS ATHLETICS

Willow Bedding's winning throw of 49.85 metres in the U17 hammer beat the somewhat newer championship record set in 2018.

It was also a club record, eclipsing the 44.38m set by Charlie Batterbee in 2015, and moves her second in the national rankings.

Ayo Opaleye meanwhile improved his own club record in the U20 triple jump twice, leaping 14.02m before adding a further 10cm.

He is now seventh nationally.

In total they took 67 medals, seven more than last year, with 25 of them gold.





Other county champions were spread across the age groups.

There were three wins in the U13 girls' with Anjola Opaleye winning in the long jump and high jump and Jess Waterworth claiming the javelin.

Joshua Upward took the 100m for the boys with wins also coming in the U15s for Sawyer Preston (300m) and Noah Scott-Donkin (1500m).

Waterworth's win in the U17 age group was matched by Cillian Murphy (long jump), Max Jackson (shot put), Max Jackson (discus) and Toby Carroll (hammer).





For the U17 women, Lola Fletcher won the 300m and the 800m and Tamzin Digpal-Race the shot put.

Bedding meanwhile followed up her superb success in the hammer by landing the discus title as well.

As well as Opaleye in the triple jump, the U20 men had wins for Jason Bogle (100m), Brandon Ballard (800m), Joe Purbrick (110m hurdles) and a triple win for Thomas Smith as he triumphed in the shot put, discus and hammer.

Maisie Isaac won the U20 women's triple jump.

And there were two wins in the senior squads, Christopher Smith clocking a PB to take the men's 1500m while Amelia Darnell was the victor over the same distance for the women.