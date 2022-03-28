Hunts AC members impress at Bedford Autodrome event

Hunts AC members impressed at the Running Grand Prix event at Bedford Autodrome.

Christopher Smith came first in the 5k, in a field of 70 finishers, in a personal best 15 minutes 10 seconds, beating the senior men's club record previously held by Dave Hudson (15.28).

James Orrell also went inside that mark to finish second in 15.26, beating his previous best by 31 seconds and the club's under-20 men's record held by Dylan Tomaselli (15.50) to leave him 24th in the national rankings.

Hudson was first in the half marathon event in 1:08.33, beating his personal best by 56 seconds and the senior men's club record of 1:09.07 set by John Lawlor in 1985.

It was also a veteran men's club record, beating his own 1:09.50 and left Hudson fifth in the M40 national rankings.

Arseniy Suvorov was 32nd in a personal best of 1:36.56 as 120 finished and Shelley Duffy was first W40 athlete and 20th overall in a 20-mile race including 38 finishers in 2:27.17.

Lee Valley RunFest 10k: 15 Derek Darnell 39.56 (1st M60); 48 Amelia Darnell 47.30 (3rd W20-29); 393 Carol Darnell 78.43.