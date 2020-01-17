Howard leaped to Under 15 Girls triple jump glory at Lee Valley with a 10.61 effort in her first-ever competition in the event.

Howard's effort added more than a metre to the Hunts AC club record in that age group and also bettered the current Under 17 Women, Under 20 Women and Senior Women marks by 19 centimetres.

It also catapulted her to the top of the national Under 15 Girls rankings for 2020.

Howard's mother Margit Bialobrzeska said: "I can't believe Moria jumped so well. She would have never dreamed of winning the gold medal in such a high-level competition.

"It has been a wonderful start to her triple jump journey."

Howard is coached by Neil Carrington for the triple jump.

Lizzy Harrison broke the Under 17 Women, Under 20 Women and Senior Women indoor club records for the 200m when clocking 26.22 in her semi-final at Lee Valley.

She went on to finish fifth in the final at Under 17 Women level.