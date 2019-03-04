Alasdair Large of Hunts AC finished second in the Under 11 Boys category at the East Anglian Prep School Cross-Country Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED Alasdair Large of Hunts AC finished second in the Under 11 Boys category at the East Anglian Prep School Cross-Country Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED

Joey Croft has twice set new indoor bests for the 3,000m in the Under 20 Men bracket.

Croft, who is studying at McNeese State University in America, clocked 8.43.93 to win the Louisiana State University Invitational title in Baton Rouge.

And he then produced an even quicker time of 8.38.34 when finishing fifth in the Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Moria Howard also produced a record-breaking performance somewhat closer to home.

She reclaimed the her Under 13 Girls indoor 200m record with a 29.20 effort when competing at Lee Valley in London.

That also earned victory in her race and Howard was only a whisker away from a double when leaping to 4.09m for second place in the long jump. That was only three centimetres short of another of her club records.

Hunts AC have also enjoyed success outdoors of late.

Alasdair Large finished second in the Under 11 Boys bracket at the East Anglian Prep Schools Cross-Country Championships at Woodbridge, in Suffolk.

And Nick Osborn was the first member of the Cambridgeshire team to finish when representing the county in the Essex 20 Mile Road Race.

Osborn completed that tough test in a personal best of 2:01.41 to cross the line in 37th position overall. Hunts AC clubmate Ty Farrer was one place and four seconds further back.