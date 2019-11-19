Hunts AC star Jamie Hall crosses the finish line to win the St Neots Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED Hunts AC star Jamie Hall crosses the finish line to win the St Neots Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED

Hall powered to victory in the St Neots Half Marathon to climb onto the top step of the podium after finishing as runner-up in the previous two years.

He knocked more than a minute off his personal best with a 1:10.20 performance and finished almost two minutes clear of the runner-up, Jonathan Bradford of Birchfield Harriers.

Hunts AC man Ty Farrer was the only other local runner in the top 10 as he crossed the line in 10th position in 1:15.55.

Simon Mead of Ramsey (13th in 1:16.44) and Chris Butterworth of host club Riverside Runners (20th, 1:18.09) were others to perform well.

Rivers enjoyed success in the women's race as Jo O'Regan triumphed in 1:21.00.

A new Hunts AC record was smashed by five minutes as Elaine Livera finished second in 1:22.41.

Sabrina Crothall also ran quicker than the previous club mark when finishing fourth in 1:23.07.

Hall (Senior Male), O'Regan (FV35) and Livera (Senior Female) all won age-group honours as well.

There was also a golden double for the irrepressible Huntingdon BRJ husband and wife, David and Annette Newton.

David triumphed in the MV70 section in 1:38.59 while Annette took the FV65 honours in 1:45.21.

The popular race attracted another bumper turnout with 823 finishers completing the course which starts and finishes in St Neots and takes runners through Abbotsley and Waresley.

There was a Hunts AC victory double as Ciaran Burke triumphed in the accompanying 3km fun run in a time of 8.23.

Aeden Lydon of Riverside Runners took second spot while Hannah Williams, Rhys Martin, Tilly Sayer, Oliver Albone and Esme Lydon all won age-group prizes for that club.