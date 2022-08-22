Hunts AC youngsters strike gold at Southern Counties Championships

Hunts AC saw three of their youngsters strike gold at the Southern Counties U15/U17 Championships in Chelmsford.

Tom Waterworth won the U17 800m in 1.55.85, beating three finalists from this year's English Schools' which he could not attend due to a previous engagement.

And clubmate Noah Scott-Donkin also had success on the track as he won the U15 1500m in 4.21.15, while Willow Bedding took U17 hammer honours with a throw of 52.45m.

The club had more to celebrate in the Southern League as it clinched the Division Three East title and its first promotion since joining in 2012.

Hunts claimed a total of 26 wins, as Julian Priest doubled up in the 100m and 200m and Brandon Alves finished first in both B string events.

Martin Amos and James Orrell claimed another club double in the 3,000m, while Ayo Opaleye won the high jump and saw dad Yinka come out on top in the B string competition.

Dan Steel won the 110m hurdles and long jump, while four club records were also broken.

Sandra Pedley cleared 2.15m, 2.20m and 2.25m in the veteran women's pole vault to maintain her second place inthe W55 national rankings.

And Ieva Klavina clocked 5.07.3 in the veteran women's 1,500m to beat her own club record by 12.5secs and leave her 13th in the W40 national rankings.

Result: Hunts AC 257.5 points, Cambridge & Coleridge 171.5, Colchester 161, West Suffolk 139, Braintree 92, West Norfolk 66.