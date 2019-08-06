David Hudson (right) collects his prize at the Bearbrook 10k. Picture: SUBMITTED David Hudson (right) collects his prize at the Bearbrook 10k. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mark Barry took victory in a time of 36.08 with clubmate Darren Matthews finishing as runner-up (36.24).

Host club Riverside Runners boasted the leading ladies with Hayley Bond (43.06) and Scarlet Dalrymple (43.13) the first two females to finish in 27th and 28th places respectively overall.

The exploits of those two runners helped Riverside to team honours with Peirs Serjeant (11th, 40.17) and Stuart Evans (21st, 42.26) also contributing to the winning effort in a race which attracted a total of 438 runners.

Huntingdon BRJ ace David Hudson has enjoyed two terrific outings in recent days. He won the Bearbrook 10k in Aylesbury last Sunday when clocking 32.46 after finishing fourth in the final round of the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k Series last Wednesday in 15.56.

Shelley Duffy (first lady), James Orrell (first Under 17 male), Annette Newton (first FV65), David Newton (first MV70) all won prizes at the latter race.