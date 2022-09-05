Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Hunts AC youngsters among medals at England Championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:19 AM September 5, 2022
Hunts AC Willow Bedding (left)

Hunts AC youngster Willow Bedding (left) won silver in the hammer at the England U15/U17 Championships - Credit: Hunts AC

Hunts AC youngsters were among the medals at the England U15/U17 Championships in Bedford.

Willow Bedding claimed silver in the U17 women's hammer with a final round effort of 51.97 metres, which lifted her from third to second place.

And Noah Scott-Donkin took bronze in the U15 boys' 1500m after clocking 4.16.62.

Dom Pauley, Tom Waterworth, Noah Scott-Donkin, Hunts AC

Hunts AC trio Dom Pauley, Tom Waterworth and Noah Scott-Donkin at the England U15/U17 Championships in Bedford - Credit: Hunts AC

Clubmate Dominic Pauley just missed out on a podium place in the U17 1,500m steeplechase after finishing fourth in 4.48.38 and Tom Waterworth was fifth in the 800m in 1.56.04, having won his heat in 1.56.75, with another year to compete in the age group.

Huntingdon News

