Hunts AC talent Tom Waterworth and junior team manager Derek Darnell show off the Frostbite Friendly League junior winners' shield.

Riverside wrapped up their 10th senior success in style by powering to glory in the final round of the series at Jubilee Park, in Huntingdon, last Sunday.

Joss Williams (seventh, 33.25) and James Shiner (ninth, 33.43) secured top-10 finishes to lead a fine team effort in the five-mile contest.

Captain Rodrigo Santos (14th, 34.37), Scott Barker (18th, 34.59), Edmund Bishanga (19th, 35.12), Adam Harris (23rd, 35.35) and Alan Turnbull (24th, 35.36) were their other scoring males with Jess Williams (36th, 36.32), Hannah Lord (42nd, 36.53), and Jo O'Regan (53rd, 37.46) the three required female scorers.

Hunts AC were runners-up on the day and overall with second-placed Martin Amos (32.52) and Darren Matthews (who took third in 32.59) their leading lights.

The Hunts AC junior squad celebrate their dominant Frosbite Friendly League success.

Rod McKee (15th, 34.39), Steve Church (20th, 35.16), Casper Hiscock (21st, 35.18), Carl Rooney (22nd, 35.21), Richard Moore (25th, 35.37), Polly Smith (107th, 41.02), Olivia Mead (131st, 42.32) and Christina Marshall (143rd, 43.04) also contributed.

Hosts Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri completed a local clean sweep by taking third place overall at senior level.

They were fifth on the day with scoring performances coming from James Orrell (sixth, 33.22), Tom Doig (11th, 33.50), Keelan Duffy (38th, 36.38), Chirag Godhania (58th, 37.59), Danny Hawksford (63rd, 38.26), Frank Holmes (67th, 38.42), Neil Whitaker (75th, 39.09), Felicity Parker-Seale (146th, 43.16) Alison Orrell (162nd, 44.15) and Alice Edwards (185th, 45.18).

It was a role reversal at junior level where Hunts AC again left the competition trailing in their wake.

Rhian Bailey and Mike Sells with the runners-up shield which Riverside Runners won at junior level in the Frostbite Friendly League.

They signed off in style with an 18th consecutive race victory stretching back to October, 2017.

Oliver Mills was the first runner home as he completed the one-and-a-half mile test in 7.59 to record a first Frostbite victory in his last junior outing before graduating into the senior ranks next winter.

Jacob Preston (third, 8.04) and Kyan Mayo (fourth, 8.15) were close behind while Issy Wilkins was the first female finisher - also in her last junior race.

She took 19th place in 9.13 with Eliza Mardon (25th, 9.31) completing the winning quintet.

Hunts would also have taken second and third places on the day were multiple teams permitted from one club. Fortunately for the other clubs, they're not!

Riverside again gave strongest chase to be runners-up at Jubilee Park and overall.

Aedon Lydon (fifth, 8.20) and Mike Sells (ninth, 8.32) were their leading performers while the BRJ juniors were 14th on the day and overall.

BRJ star Dave Hudson finished 64th out of more than 22,000 runners in the Big Half race in London with a time of 1:10.14.

David Newton took MV70 age-group victory in 1:42.38 with wife, Annette, second at FV65 level in 1:49.56.