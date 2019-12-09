Riverside Runners have captured the senior crown 12 times since the competition was formed back in 1998 and they're at the head of the standings again following the third race in the current series.

The St Neots-based club took team honours at the Ramsey 1940s Camp last Sunday with Rodrigo Santos their leading finisher in 10th place as he completed the five-mile test in 30.08.

James Shiner (14th, 30.23), Neil Shorten (18th 30.48), Scott Barker (26th, 31.45), Adam Harris (30th, 31.54), Russ Hewitt (37th, 32.35), Callum Nicholson (41st, 32.51), Hannah Lord (45th, 33.04), Emma Price (62nd, 33.51) and Kellie Judd (120th, 36.41) made up their required seven male and three female scoring runners.

Riverside lead the way from Huntingdon BRJ and Hunts AC in the overall standings with those two clubs also taking second and third places on Sunday.

David Hudson (2nd, 28.15), John Uff (5th, 29.22) and James Orrell (8th, 29.56) all finished in the top-10 for runners-up BRJ.

Third-placed Ty Farrer, who clocked 28.56, and Tom Oliver, who finished sixth in 29.37, spearheaded the Hunts AC effort. Darren Matthews (12th, 30.11), Rod McKee (15th, 30.28), Casper Hiscock (21st, 31.11), Steve Church (28th, 31.50), Duane Tomaselli (33rd, 31.58), Olivia Mead (112th, 36.05), Ieva Klavina (116th, 36.22) and Eleanor Smith (184th, 39.47) made up their scoring team.

Simon Mead of host club Ramsey finished fourth in 29.11. They were 10th on the day and ninth overall.

Hunts AC's dominance in the junior section shows no sign of ending.

They provided the first six finishers in the one-and-a-half mile race on Sunday - although only the leading three of them could count towards the team total - when winning their 15th consecutive race in the Frostbite Friendly League.

Jacob Preston triumphed in 9.35 with clubmates Oliver Mills (10.00), Joseph Reindel (10.04), Dylan Tomaselli (10.05), Ciaran Burke (10.06) and Dominic Pauley (10.10) in close proximity.

Hunts AC also had the first female finisher as Issy Wilkins returned to action with a bang after almost six months out through injury.

She clocked 11.23 to finish 23rd overall while Eliza Mardon (28th, 11.44) was the other scoring runner.

A total of 40 Hunts AC runners took part in the junior race which made the club responsible for almost a quarter of the field!

Riverside Runners were third as they maintained second position overall. Aeden Lydon was their leading finisher in seventh place just behind the leading Hunts AC half-dozen.

The next round of the series is at March on January 12.