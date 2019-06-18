Steve Burke was responsible for three of the successes at the Division Three North meet in Luton as he claimed 'A' string javelin (with a personal best of 32.29m), 'B' string hammer (another new best of 34.63m) and 'B' string discus (27.68m) honours.

The local club completed a double in the javelin with Bob Ellingham bagging the 'B' prize with a 22.72m effort while another notable throw came from women's team manager Tracy Burton who sent the discus out to a personal best of 20.62m for second place in the 'A' bracket.

Jo Abel took victory, improved her best leap and consolidated her third place in the W45 national rankings for the long jump. Her 9.55m effort - a centimetre further than she has ever leaped before - earned 'B' glory. Abel also did well going upwards as she cleared 1.25m to take second spot in the 'A' high jump event.

Sandra Pedley took victory with a two-metre effort in the women's 'A' string pole vault which also kept her fourth in the W50 national rankings.

Iona Newbegin continued her terrific 2019 form on the track with an 'A' sprint double.

She clocked 12.6 seconds to take the 100m prize and then won the 200m in 26.0 before completing a hat-trick of victories when teaming up with Molly May, Ella Reed and Janice Amber to triumph in the 4-100m relay in 54.5 seconds.

There were plenty of other impressive performances over middle distances - including a fine club debut for Ella Robinson.

She enjoyed a memorable first outing for the Hunts AC when winning the 'A' string 800m in 2:20.0.

Casper Hiscock (4:25.1) took second place in the 'A' 1500m while Ollie Mills (4:30.7) won the 'B' race - both of those times were new bests. Ty Farrer climbed into the top 10 of the M45 national rankings for the 2000m steeplechase after taking fourth in the 'A' race in 7.45.0.

The next Southern Athletics League fixture for Hunts AC is at Walthamstow on July 13.