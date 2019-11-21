Huntingdon BRJ rising star James Orrell was second in the Under 20 Men race at the event in Keysoe, Bedfordshire.

Hunts AC talent Casper Hiscock took bronze in the same contest over 8km while clubmate Derek Darnell was runner-up in the M60+ bracket (6km).

Hunts AC also collected four team prizes with silver for the Senior Women and Under 15 Boys and bronze for their Under 13 Girls and Under 13 Boys.

Ieva Klavina (fourth, 27.32), Amelia Darnell (ninth, 29.54) and Pauline Stocker (13th, 32.41) were the Senior Women to impress in their 6km race while Joseph Reindel (seventh, 14.02), Ciaran Burke (eighth, 14.12) and Dominic Pauley (ninth, 14.14) shone over 4km for the Under 15 Boys.

The Under 13 races were held over 3km with Alexandra Braid (eighth, 12.50), Isla Fulluck-Holmes (ninth, 12.51) and Caitlin McCluskey (17th, 14.21) earning the girls' bronze and Tom Waterworth (sixth, 11.53), Alasdair Large (13th, 12.24) and Oscar Tomaselli (16th, 13.22) featuring for the boys.