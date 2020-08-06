They began the delayed campaign against Hemingford and won the terriers contest 713-646 after a great knock by Hashim Sueasrawala (20).

You may also want to watch:

Thomas Kidman took a pair of wickets in a good bowling spell as Warboys were beaten 613-405 in their second match, with Charlie Tingey taking a wicket and hitting a great boundary in a return meeting a week later as Huntingdon won 554-346.

The next game ended in defeat against Little Paxton, who came out on top again (701-426) last weekend, despite a great innings from Shivansh Ashutesh, who finished 11 not out.

Reuben du Toit then took a wicket as Huntingdon went down against Hemmingford (902-276).

Pic caption: Huntingdon under-nines are, from left to right, Saifuddin Burmawala, Thomas Kidman, Hashim Sueasrawala, Reuben du Toit, Charlie Tingey, photo missing Genevieve du Toit and Shivansh Ashutesh.