The Huntingdonshire star heads to the Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea, in Norfolk, determined to add to his magnificent 2016 success.

Brett has suffered frustration on the famous blue rink since that triumph. He bowed out at the quarter-final stage in 2017 and was a second-round casualty last year.

But the 44 year-old is in upbeat mood as he launches his next challenge for glory tomorrow (Thursday) when facing fellow Englishman Andy Squire in the opening round.

“I grew up watching bowls on TV and always dreamed of being there one day myself,” said Brett. “It does not get any better in the sport than winning the world title.

“To win it once is outstanding, but doing it twice means it is not a fluke.

“The majority of the best players have done it more than once and that’s the next stage for me.

“No doubt it is going to be difficult as there are so many good players here, but you don’t expect a world title to be something that is won easily.

“Everyone needs a bit of Lady Luck on their side, but on the whole I’ve been going pretty good.

“I’m not sure form coming into the tournament counts for a lot, though. It’s all about getting on a roll once you’re here.

“One good bowl and one good performance can change a whole week, whereas a bad one can send you home.”

Brett, who plays his indoor bowls at Huntingdon IBC and represents the formidable Warboys White Hart outdoors, is also chasing two other world crowns.

He and partner Greg Harlow, from Ely, have booked their place in the Pairs final, which takes place on Monday.

They beat Australian duo Dave Rankin and Kyle McIlroy 6-5, 9-2 in a Sunday quarter-final before seeing off fellow English pair Mark Royal and Andy Thomson 5-3, 7-2.

Their reward is a showpiece clash against Scottish duo Paul Foster and Alex Marshall as they attempt to lift the title for the second time after previously triumphing back in 2014.

Brett also teams up with New Zealand bowler Helen Carman in the randomly drawn Mixed Pairs. They enter at the quarter-final stage on Friday.