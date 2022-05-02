Ermine streets ahead of the competition with double netball success

Ermine Street Church Academy had a day to remember as they claimed a double success at a county netball competition.

The Alconbury Weald school were at the Hunts School Sports Partnerships-run primary school Bee Netball competition, held at Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon.

It was the first time the event had been held since 2019 and saw 85 children from 11 teams compete for the opportunity to represent Huntingdonshire at the county finals.

Cromwell Academy at the Hunts School Sport Partnership bee netball competition. - Credit: HSSP

In the A team category, Ermine were fantastic throughout, eventually pipping Cromwell Academy to the title with, Wyton on the Hill Primary School in third.

The B team competition saw a tight battle with Ermine just getting the better of Brampton Village Primary School and Round House Primary Academy.

It means Ermine and Cromwell will now go forward as Huntingdonshire's representatives.

Wyton on the Hill Primary School at the Hunts School Sport Partnership bee netball competition. - Credit: HSSP

Doug Finlayson, partnership manager and school games organiser at Hunts SSP, said: "Thank you to all schools that attended the Hinchingbrooke leg of our Bee Netball competitions.

"It was lovely to see so many children from local primary schools taking up the opportunity to compete against other schools.

"The enjoyment has been evident throughout the events we have organised this academic year."

Hinchingbrooke School's sports leaders at the Hunts School Sport Partnership bee netball competition. - Credit: HSSP

The event was ably supported by sports leaders from Hinchingbrooke who took on umpiring and scoring responsibilities.