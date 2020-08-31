Sophie Forbes-Laird was the first of them as she competed in and intra-club meet.

Running over 400m for the first time she clocked 59.4 seconds, a time that not only places her fifth in the all-time list at Hunts AC but is also the fastest recorded by a club female in 17 years.

It also lifts her to 13th in the U17 national rankings and missed the club record at U17/U20 level by just 0.7s.

Jason Bogle was also in his first 400m race and his winning time of 52.9s places him 45th in the U17 national rankings.

Unlike those Morgan Webster has run the 100m before but his outing at the event was his first over the distance in 16 months.

And it looked like he had never been away as he ran 11.0s, a significant PB as well as a time that puts him sixth equal in the all-time club list.