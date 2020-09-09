Evan Nimmons of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club improved his personal best in the high jump. Evan Nimmons of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club improved his personal best in the high jump.

The 15-year-old clocked 18.9 seconds over 150m, a time that removed 0.3 seconds off the previous best set by Iona Newbegin when she managed the same feat last year.

The records were at the U17, U20 and senior ages.

However, not to be outdone younger sister Faith went on to equal Lizzy’s U13 girls’ time with 20.8.

Elsewhere Lewis Wing ran a U15 club best for boys with 17.5 and along with Jacob Preston, James Webb and Tom Waterworth, he also set an inaugural record for the 4x300m, as did the U15 girls’ quartet of Caitlan Burke, Tolu Akinkuolie, Alex Tull and Elizabeth Scott.

Willow Bedding improved her U15 hammer record by five metres, putting her fourth in the national rankings, while Evan Nimmons moved his high jump PB up to 1.70 metres.