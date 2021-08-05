News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Huge medal haul for Huntingdonshire athletes at county championship

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:30 AM August 5, 2021   
Lizzy Harrison and Sophie Bambridge of Huntingdonshire AC

Lizzy Harrison and Sophie Bambridge of Huntingdonshire AC who won the county titles in the the U17 100m and 200m and the U17 long jump. - Credit: HUNTINGDONSHIRE AC

Huntingdonshire Athletic Club's would have needed bigger transport for their return trip from the Cambridgeshire County Athletics Championships - just to carry their huge medal haul if nothing else.

The event in Peterborough saw the club win 28 golds across five age groups, with 21 silvers and 11 bronzes.

Among the county champions were U13 duo George Connell and Oliver Albone, who won the 800m and 1500m titles in personal best times.

The same was true of Moria Howard in the U15 triple jump and shot put, the first of which places her fourth in the national rankings.

Ayo Opaleye and Jason Bogle of Huntingdonshire AC

Ayo Opaleye and Jason Bogle of Huntingdonshire AC won the county U20 long jump Champ and the 100m and 200m double. - Credit: HUNTINGDONSHIRE AC

Other PBs and golds came for Jacob Preston (U17 800m), Abi Fuller (U17 300m), Diana Pereira (senior pole vault) and Jason Bogle, the latter claiming the U20 100m and 200m double.

There was also team titles for Bogle, Oli Mills, Ayo Opaleye, Joe Purbrick, Tom Smith, Nikolaos Tirchineci and James Orrell, winning the U20 men's crown and for Olivia Mead, Eleanor Phipps, Emma Phipps and Katie Wright who won the U20 women's title.

Athletics
Huntingdon News

