Huge medal haul for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club at county cross-country championships

Natty Clifford, Tom Richards and Oliver Albone of Hunts Athletics Club won the gold medal in the U13 boys' team event. - Credit: HUNTS AC

The first Cambridgeshire County Cross-country Championships for two years brought unrivalled success for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club.

Almost 400 runners in total flocked to Priory Park in St Neots for the various races across a number of age groups.

And Hunts' final haul of 23 medals was the most since 2005 with the record books being scoured to see if it constituted the best ever total in the club's 55-year history.

The U13 boys' race proved particularly fruitful with Thomas Richards and Oliver Albone claiming individual gold and bronze, with Natty Clifford's fifth place also bringing team gold.

Team bronze was secured by Cara Still, Esme Lydon and Ava Ballard in the U13 girls' race while the U15 boys went one better with Noah Scott-Donkin, Tom Waterworth and Aaron Hawkins bringing them home with the silver medal.

Scott-Donkin's run earned him bronze while Waterworth was sixth and Hawkins 12th.

Eliza Mardon also picked up individual bronze in the U15 girls'.

The club had the luxury of fielding two teams in the U17 men's race and it allowed them to pick up silver and bronze.

Aedan Lydon (fifth), Dom Pauley (sixth) and Joseph Reindel (eighth) made up the silver-winning scorers while Ryan Howe (10th), Ciaran Burke (12th) and Adam Bearpark (13th) claimed the bronze.

And the hits kept coming for the U20 men.

James Orrell won silver and Dylan Tomaselli bronze, their runs converted to a team gold when Brandon Ballard's finish was added to the mix.

Dave Hudson of Hunts AC was part of the bronze medal team at the Cambridgeshire County Cross-country Championships. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Six scorers were needed in the team competition for the senior men and the efforts of Dave Hudson (fourth), James Orrell (seventh), Martin Amos (11th), Dylan Tomaselli (12th), Ty Farrer (21st) and Dave Connell (22nd) were good enough for bronze.

Hudson's run also placed him first in the veteran men category and he picked up a team gold too along with Farrer and Connell who were fifth and sixth in that group.

Other age group prizes for the men went to Steve Church (bronze, M50) and Shane Hunt (silver, M60).

Lucy Mapp, Ieva Klavina (sixth) and Shelley Duffy (eighth) won team silver for the senior women, with Mapp also collecting individual bronze, while Klavina and Duffy upgraded their runs to silver and bronze in the W35 category, claiming team gold along with Alison Stewart.

Alison Fox of Hunts AC won gold in the W55 category at the Cambridgeshire County Cross-country Championships. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Alison Fox wrapped things up with gold in the W55 category.