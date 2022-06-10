Huntingdon footballers walk off with league title in debut season
- Credit: HUNTINGDON WALKING FOOTBALL
A group of footballers from Huntingdon have walked off with a league title at the first time of asking.
Huntingdonshire Walking Football Club entered a team in the Peterborough & District League, a competition aimed at players over 50.
Each team played 14 matches over a seven-month period, two matches played on the last Sunday of each month, at the Nene Valley Community Centre.
While the team has been successful in the past, winning a number of knock-out tournaments, the league format of this competition was new to them.
However, the squad adjusted their approach brilliantly and went through the 14-match season undefeated to become Division Two champions.
They scored a massive 70 goals, Nick Hunter contributing 46 to become the league's top scorer by some distance, and they conceding only 15.
The team is always on the lookout for new talent though.
Anyone aged 50 or over and who is interested in playing either socially or competitively should come to One Leisure at Huntingdon on a Wednesday (5pm) or Friday (12pm) where they will receive a warm welcome, especially if they are a goalkeeper.