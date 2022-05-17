Huntingdon Town Rowdies U15s claim league title after unbeaten season

Huntingdon Town Rowdies have league champions in their midst after a superb and undefeated league season.

The U15 Greens came out on top of the Cambridge & District Colts League U15 Villa division and were presented with their trophy on Saturday.

In total they played 16 games, winning 15 of them with the only blemish being a 1-1 draw in December against Newmarket Town Blues.

There were some superb results along the way and a total of 42 goals scored and just 10 conceded.

James Webb led the way with 18 goals and was backed up by nine from Jay Downham-Flood.

They missed out on a league and cup double after a quarter-final exit to St Ives Town in the Hunts U15 County Cup.

The side, coached by Mark Nicholson, have now been invited to take part in a national tournament in Nottingham where they will compete with some of the top sides across the country in the age group.