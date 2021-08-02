Huntingdon Town off to a flyer with opening day win at Debenham

Published: 4:20 PM August 2, 2021

Huntingdon Town manager Wilkins Makate led to his team to an opening day win at Debenham LC. - Credit: HUNTINGDON TOWN FC

Huntingdon Town's adventure in the Eastern Counties League began in the best possible way - with a 3-0 win away to Debenham LC in the First Division North.

It was a ragged start, the kit not making it from Jubilee Park so the hosts' away strip being gratefully utilised, and then captain Jay Chilvers picked up an injury in the warm-up.

However, once Huntingdon got used to the smaller pitch, they began to take control of the game.

Jezz Goldson-Williams had a 30-yard effort superbly saved but was not to be denied and he pounced after an intricate move involving Ryley McDougland and Mario Neves had resulted in a Thembelani Nkala shot had been pushed out.

The second half saw Town in complete control and they doubled their lead on 61 minutes, Sam Adams drilling in the cross for Christian Gordon to slot home.

The final goal belonged to Charlie Minchella with an exquisite volley from a pinpoint Neves pass.

There could have been more too as Huntingdon continued to press but they settled for three goals and the three points.

The man of the match award went to Henry Nkobi