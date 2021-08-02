Huntingdon Town off to a flyer with opening day win at Debenham
- Credit: HUNTINGDON TOWN FC
Huntingdon Town's adventure in the Eastern Counties League began in the best possible way - with a 3-0 win away to Debenham LC in the First Division North.
It was a ragged start, the kit not making it from Jubilee Park so the hosts' away strip being gratefully utilised, and then captain Jay Chilvers picked up an injury in the warm-up.
However, once Huntingdon got used to the smaller pitch, they began to take control of the game.
Jezz Goldson-Williams had a 30-yard effort superbly saved but was not to be denied and he pounced after an intricate move involving Ryley McDougland and Mario Neves had resulted in a Thembelani Nkala shot had been pushed out.
The second half saw Town in complete control and they doubled their lead on 61 minutes, Sam Adams drilling in the cross for Christian Gordon to slot home.
The final goal belonged to Charlie Minchella with an exquisite volley from a pinpoint Neves pass.
There could have been more too as Huntingdon continued to press but they settled for three goals and the three points.
Most Read
- 1 St Ives beloved market returns to town centre
- 2 Seven arrested after £70k-worth of bicycles stolen
- 3 Fundraising day at St Neots pub
- 4 Village job club providing vital service
- 5 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack
- 6 What are the outstanding primary schools in Huntingdonshire?
- 7 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 8 New programme of events for Commemoration Hall
- 9 Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
- 10 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
The man of the match award went to Henry Nkobi