Wilkins Makate promoted to hotseat at Huntingdon Town after boss Laurence Revell leaves to pursue other projects

Published: 3:34 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

Wilkins Makate is the new manager at Huntingdon Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT - Credit: Archant

Huntingdon Town are hopeful of making their return to action on Saturday and when they do there will be a new man at the helm.

Wilkins Makate has been with Huntingdon Town for over three seasons and is the club captain. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON - Credit: Archant

The popular Wilkins Makate has been promoted to the boss’s chair after Laurence Revell, brother of Stevenage boss Alex, left to pursue other footballing activities.

And Huntingdon chairman Doug McIlwain said the skipper was the right choice to take the club forward.

He said: “We chose to promote Wilks because he wants to go into management. He’s been with the club for about four seasons and is an extremely loyal player.

“He stayed with us during the bad times and is very much a team man. He is relishing the opportunity.

Laurence Revell has left Huntingdon Town for 'personal and career reasons'. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT - Credit: Archant

“He was club captain anyway and he was Laurence’s recommendation.

“Laurence has left for personal and career reasons. He has another project in football he is pursuing and there are no hard feelings on any side.”

McIlwain is also happy to give people their chance, meaning Makate was the ideal candidate for the ambitious United Counties League side.

The chairman said: “[Wilkins] is respected by the players and I’m always happy to give people a chance in football.

“It’s not like we are a Premier League club. We’re a step six club and if we can give someone a leg up then who knows.

“There were other names and other applications but the board and I ultimately made the decision and we feel that he is the right man for the job.”

Huntingdon are set to return to action on Saturday when they host Birstall Social United in Division One of the UCL.

But that still hasn’t been officially confirmed, and with meetings planned between the clubs, the league and the FA, McIlwain is slightly in the dark at the moment.

He said: “We’re supposed to be [back on Saturday] but there are teams like Raunds and Bourne who have said they won’t be coming back on Saturday.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what the league will say or what the FA will say but we want to play football.

“The league has said they will use PPG to decide the season but we’ve paid to play 38 game this season and we’re looking forward to playing every team twice.

“We shall see.”