Scott is one of a dozen sailors selected to represent Great Britain in Tokyo next summer. The 32 year-old, who took up the sport at Grafham Water as a youngster, stormed to gold in the Finn class in Rio four years ago. And he will be one of the favourites for glory again in the Far East next summer after taking bronze in the Tokyo Test Event back in August. Scott boasts a glittering CV which featured four senior World Championship wins along with successes at youth and junior levels. He is also a multiple European champion with his latest victory at that level arriving earlier this year.