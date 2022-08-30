A professional squash player from Huntingdon has won the 2021/22 Portuguese National Squash Championships!

The 20-year-old Sofia Aveiro-Pita travelled to Lisbon to take on Portugal's best and managed to win the prestigious championships.

At her highest world ranking of 166, the Sports Academy team member was the top choice to take part in the event.

Aveiro-Pita navigated her first two rounds clinically without dropping many points which set up a semi-final encounter against world number 446 Mariana Ventura Martins.

Sofia started the match and maintained a brilliant level to get a convincing victory, securing a place in the final against world number 377 Catarina Nunes, who had won the title for the past eight consecutive years.

The Lisbon Racket Centre was at capacity for the final and the spectators were not disappointed.

Sofia took a marathon first game 13-11 before narrowly losing out 11-9 in the second.

The third game was again very close but went the way of Catarina but unfazed by being a game behind, Sofia took a commanding lead in the fourth and won it 11-8 to set up the decider.

In the fifth, Sofia raced to an unassailable lead before taking the match and the title on her first championship ball.

Head coach at The Sports Academy, Rob Dadds, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Sofia to win her first national title and we’re proud to see her progress from attending training at the club as a junior, to now being Portugal’s top player and competing in professional events!

“It’s also great to have her as part of the coaching team at the club to pass her knowledge onto the youngsters, many of which are girls so hopefully she will inspire them!”

The Sports Academy says they want to help in 'developing opportunities in sport by providing a professional environment where all can reach their full potential'.

They provide a programme for players of all ages and abilities out of Hunts County SC with dedicated sessions for juniors of all levels, adults and ladies’ only squash.

For more information, visit www.sportsacademycic.co.uk or www.huntscountysquash.co.uk or get in touch with the coaching team by emailing thesportsacademycic1962@outlook.com.