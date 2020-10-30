Alex Mitton of Huntingdon based BRJ Run & Tri in action at the club's own race Alex Mitton of Huntingdon based BRJ Run & Tri in action at the club's own race

They have called the set of races, which will run through to March, the Second Wave Race Series.

All are being held by following guidance from England Athletics, with runners started at 10-second intervals for example.

There were two distances at round one, starting and finishing Great Staughton Playing Fields and heading off to Little Staughton, and both provided success for the Orrell family.

Richard was third in the 5K race, won by Guy Foster with Felicity Ballie second, while in the 10K it was James who crossed the line first overall, Alison doing the same in the women’s race.

Marco Wassersleben was second overall and Alex Mitton third, as well as the first U18 male to finish.