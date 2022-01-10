News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home comforts continue as Huntingdon & District start 2022 with another win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:54 PM January 10, 2022
Joe Hicken kicked three conversions in a fine individual performance for Huntingdon.

Joe Hicken kicked three conversions in a fine individual performance for Huntingdon. - Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT

Huntingdon & District kept their unbeaten home record intact with a solid defensive performance paving the way to victory over Spalding.

The 26-7 success saw them reverse a 22-5 defeat in Lincolnshire in October with four tries elevating them to fourth place in Midlands Three East (South).

They started superbly with excellent kicking from Sam Hirons and Joe Hicken giving them first territory and then a line-out five metres out, Luca Proietti obliging with the final touch as the forwards rumbled over the line.

Hicken duly added the extras but penalty trouble saw them eventually go down to 14 men, skipper Wayne Bradley with a yellow card. 

However, it was during this period that they bagged a second try, the returning Thomas evading tackles to scamper in untouched, Hicken again converting.

He was off target with his third attempt on the stroke of half-time, Hirons' try making it 19-0.

But he kicked the next one after Hirons doubled his own tally and brought up the bonus point, the only downside of the day being a try for Spalding in the final act of the game.

Rugby Union
Huntingdon News

Logo Icon