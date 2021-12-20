The kids are alright as Huntingdon win on the road for first time

Huntingdon's former juniors accounted for over half of the matchday squad in the win over Bedford Queens. - Credit: HUNTINGDON RUGBY

Huntingdon & District headed into the Christmas break with their first away win of the Midlands Division Three East (South) season - with their former juniors front and centre in the display.

The 45-22 win at Bedford Queens was one of just two games to be played in the division as COVID-19 ravaged grassroots rugby fixtures.

Huntingdon's former juniors accounted for over half of the matchday squad in the win over Bedford Queens. - Credit: HUNTINGDON RUGBY

But the pleasure at being able to play one more game before the festive period was most certainly eclipsed by the sight of 10 of their former youngsters taking their place in the first-team squad.

It was the home side who started the brighter, belying their position at the foot of the table to take an early 5-0 lead, but from the restart, Stags enjoyed some possession of their own to put Doug Clark over from close range, Joe Hicken adding the extras.

The lead didn't last long as Queens' driving maul, which along with the scrummage proved to be a thorn in Huntingdon's side, rolled over for another unconverted try but by half-time Huntingdon were in front by seven, Barnie West and skipper for the day Roger Shakespeare adding five points each.

Queens would not go quietly though and another solid scrum at the start of the second half brought a third unconverted home try, this one down the blind-side.

However, at this point Huntingdon stepped up their game and a quick-fire double pushed them safely into the lead, West getting his second of the day out wide with a typical bulldozing finish before Luca Proietti picked a line in midfield to stroll in under the posts.

Both were converted by Hicken for a 31-15 lead.

Queens managed a deserved bonus-point score before the end but it was Huntingdon who finished the game on top with another double.

The first was created by a midfield break from man of the match Richard North, Jamie Gunn the scorer, before North himself wrapped things up.

Head coach Reggie Reid said: "Our first away win of the season, delivered by a great, aggressive defensive performance in the main and we scored some fantastic team tries as well.

"All in all it was a great way to end the year, with so many players out there who have come through the Stags system."

St Ives' game in Division Two East (South) was postponed due to COVID-19 in the Long Buckby ranks while St Neots against Brackley in Division Four East (South) was also called off.