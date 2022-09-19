Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon Colts upset Old Scouts to progress in East Midlands Cup

Lee Power

Published: 3:12 PM September 19, 2022
Huntingdon RFC Colts

Huntingdon Colts face the camera - Credit: Huntingdon RFC

Huntingdon Colts booked their place in the next round of the East Midlands Cup with success against Northampton Old Scouts.

Connor Foy and Noulam St John produced solid tackles as the Stags defence held firm early on.

And Dom Abblitt was stopped just short of the line, before scrum-half Liam O'Kane broke off the side of a ruck and touched down in the corner, only to have put a foot in touch.

O'Kane rounded off a good passage of play to score a brilliant try on the half-hour mark, with Mark Austin missing the conversion, and Huntingdon led 5-0 at half-time.

Scouts dominated after the restart but Huntingdon's stalwart defence kept them at bay.

The pack finally muscled its way over to level and produced a carbon-copy second try to make it 10-5.

But Sam Noble won a race to the ball when an attempted kick downfield was blocked to square matters, injuring himself in the process.

Mateo Quenet's conversion hit the post but Huntingdon captain Ewan Brown led a committed effort to take man of the match as his side went through by virtue of scoring the first try of the match.

Rugby Union
Huntingdon News

