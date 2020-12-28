Huntingdon Rowdies U12s play high-scoring intra-club match to round off 2020

Published: 3:15 PM December 28, 2020

The two Huntingdon Rowdies U12 sides battled head-to-head in a high scoring encounter at Jubilee Park - with the Green Sox claiming a 9-3 win over the White Sox.

The Green Sox made the better start, striding into a quick 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from Josh Smith and one from Riordan.

But the White Sox soon gave them a wake-up call, however, as a double from Jake Holman hauled them back to within one.

And fully focused again, the Greens restored their three-goal lead thanks to another Smith goal and a penalty converted by Zane Smith.

The lead was further increased early in the second half as substitute Carter made an instant impact to score and put the Green Sox 6-2 ahead.

Swayles pulled one back for the White Sox but the Green’s finished the game off with another three.

Kovalevsaa got the first of them before the dynamic Smith duo returned to the scoring charts, Zane and Josh both scoring with the latter completing an impressive hat trick.