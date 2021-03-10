Copper Coin delivers emotional win for Scudamore brothers at Huntingdon

Published: 12:33 PM March 10, 2021

Runners and riders in action during The John Bigg Oxo Handicap Chase at Huntingdon Racecourse. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Copper Coin delivered the bravest of victories in Huntingdon's John Bigg Oxo Handicap Chase - a race of "massive significance" to trainer and jockey Michael and Tom Scudamore.

The brothers have long dreamt of joining forces to win the race which bears the name of their grandfather Michael's 1959 Grand National winner - and despite trailing the field for much of the two-and-a-half-mile contest, Copper Coin had read the romantics' script as well.

The Scudamores, sons of multiple champion jockey Peter, were capping a memorable weekend too - following their exploits on Saturday at Kelso, where Tom rode Grand National favourite Cloth Cap to a decisive Listed victory and Michael's Do Your Job was second in a Grade Two novice hurdle.

The success which meant most, though, was reserved for Huntingdon - the culmination of years of hopes and more recently months of planning with the lightly-raced eight-year-old.

"It's obviously not the biggest race in the world for a lot of people - especially with the week after next round the corner (at the Cheltenham Festival)," said Herefordshire trainer Scudamore, after Copper Coin's 7-1 victory by a tenacious half-length.

"But obviously, from a family point of view, it's a race of massive significance to us.

"Tom and I have just been saying it's a race we've wanted to win ever since I've had my licence - 10, 15 years or so."

Copper Coin was cast adrift of the eight-strong field at one stage, and still last as they turned for home - but Scudamore gradually made up ground before challenging at the last and seeing off Risk And Roll close home.

"He's a wonderful horse anyway - he's got such character, always causing havoc when he's out and about being ridden," Scudamore added.

"He'll definitely have a big picture on the wall from now, I imagine."