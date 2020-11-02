Orchestral Rain was the winner of race two at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON Orchestral Rain was the winner of race two at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON

He got the Sunday afternoon action off to a flying start by winning the opening claiming hurdle over two miles aboard the even-money favourite Chef De Troupe, for Worcestershire-based trainer Dr Richard Newland.

Innisfree Lad was the winner of race six at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

Both trainer and jockey doubled their tally 35 minutes later as Orchestral Rain won the second race, leading for most of the two-mile journey to land the three-year-old hurdle by a comfortable 10 lengths.

Espoir De Romay was the winner of race four at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

And the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick aboard 4-1 favourite Innisfree Lad in race number six over three miles and one furlong, the horse following up his win at the same track 19 days earlier.

Perfect Myth was the winner of race three at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

The Tom Symonds-trained eight-year-old was the most impressive winner of the day, drawing clear in the final quarter of a mile to win by 18 lengths.

Bathiva was the winner of race five at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

Other highlights on the eight-race card included the feature race of the day, a novices’ chase over two and a half miles, won by another favourite, the 8-11 Espoir De Romay.

Wye Aye was the winner of race seven at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

Trained by the in-form Kim Bailey, the six-year-old overcame a final fence error to make a winning start over the bigger obstacles and is likely to have some high-profile targets in the weeks and months ahead.

Mr Palmtree was the winner of race eight at Huntingdon Racecourse's November 1 meeting.

The fifth race of the day was named in memory of former jockey Macer Gifford. Born and raised in Huntingdon, Gifford won many big races during the 1960s and 70s before succumbing to motor neurone disease in 1985, aged just 40.

This year’s race was as a competitive as ever with the six-year-old Bathiva winning by 11 lengths on his debut for the Gloucestershire-based Fergal O’Brien under promising 18-year-old jockey Connor Brace.

Six-year-old mare Perfect Myth continued her great form to bag a third victory in her last four races, the mares’ novices’ hurdle over nearly two and a half miles.

The afternoon rounded off with two divisions of a handicap chase over just short of three miles.

The first was won by 11-4 favourite Wye Aye, his first success at the 11th attempt after making the journey from Philip Kirby’s North Yorkshire stable.

The second went to the Robin Dickin-trained Mr Palmtree, also winning his first race at the 13th time of asking.